3 displaced after house fire in Portlock area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters say two adults and one child were displaced after a fire at their home in the Portlock section of the city on Friday morning.

It broke out in the 1400 block of Freeman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Firefighters arrived shortly after and found the residents outside of the home, with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was marked under control at 9:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire was ruled accidental. The Red Cross is helping the family with living arrangements.

