CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters say two adults and one child were displaced after a fire at their home in the Portlock section of the city on Friday morning.
It broke out in the 1400 block of Freeman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Firefighters arrived shortly after and found the residents outside of the home, with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.
The fire was marked under control at 9:36 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the fire was ruled accidental. The Red Cross is helping the family with living arrangements.
Latest News
- Teacher wins 2-year, rent-free lease in Kansas City luxury apartment
- ‘No way did we ever dream of this.’ Four Oklahoma siblings die of COVID-19 in less than three weeks
- 3 displaced after house fire in Portlock area of Chesapeake
- Newsfeed Now: Breaking down the $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Hand-“Santa-tizer,” “Grinch-bots,” and more…
- No injured at state parking deck shooting, Virginia Capitol Police says