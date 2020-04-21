3 displaced after house fire in Deep Creek

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced after their home caught fire in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire in the 700 block of Wood Duck Lane at 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 4:33 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The three residents evacuated the house before firefighters arrived. No one was injured, but the three residents are displaced.

