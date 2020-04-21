CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced after their home caught fire in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.
The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire in the 700 block of Wood Duck Lane at 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.
Firefighters got the fire under control by 4:33 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The three residents evacuated the house before firefighters arrived. No one was injured, but the three residents are displaced.
Latest Posts
- NSU donates personal protective equipment to Norfolk Health Department
- 3 displaced after house fire in Deep Creek
- Congress could approve more funding for small businesses by end of the week
- Living with food allergies during a pandemic
- ‘We love you and appreciate you’: Over 40 local musicians perform in support for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center staff