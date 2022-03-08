3 displaced after grill causes fire at Chesapeake home

Fire in the 1100 block of Somerton Lane of Chesapeake March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-person family was displaced by a fire in Chesapeake Tuesday night.

Chesapeake firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Somerton Lane in the Great Bridge area around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said in a news release Tuesday night.

The homeowner reported an exterior fire that started after a grill lit leaves and yard debris on fire.

The ground fire was put out by the homeowner, but it spread to the structural members beneath the house.

Fire crews arrived and fully extinguished the fire to stop additional damage to the home.

Some kitchen flooring and cabinets were removed as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 6:08 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and a child will make their own lodging arrangements.