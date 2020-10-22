3 displaced after dryer starts house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire officials say three people were displaced after a fire at a home in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 600 block of Quail Avenue at 4:25 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived six minutes later and found smoke and flames at the back of the house.

The fire was brought under control with the help of Norfolk Fire & Rescue crews.

All residents safely exited the building before firefighters arrived.

The fire started in a dryer and significantly damaged the inside of the home, Chesapeake fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The family, which consists of three adults, is making lodging arrangements for themselves.

