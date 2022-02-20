3 displaced, 1 injured during house fire on Bute St in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake Sunday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, crews responded to the call around 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Bute Street in the Western Branch area.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing the two-story home involved with smoke and fire.

One occupant was home at the time and escaped before crews arrived. One man was sent to a local emergency room with injuries sustained from the fire. The family had one dog inside which was found unharmed.



The fire was called out at 9:41 a.m. Officials say the cause is still under investigation.