3 Chesapeake schools move to ‘red’ status, will learn online next week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three Chesapeake schools are moving from “yellow” to “red” status on Tuesday, meaning the schools will temporarily switch to online learning.

Students at Georgetown Primary, Norfolk Highlands, and Southwestern Elementary will learn online from Jan. 18 to 21.

The schools are moving to “red” status because COVID-19 cases in the schools have increased.

The school division will assess the three schools’ ability to return to in-person learning based on COVID-19 case data and staff capacity next week.

The next update on online or in-person learning will come on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The move to “red” for those three schools comes just one day after Chesapeake Public Schools announced that six other schools moved back to “yellow” status after learning remotely for a brief period. Those students will return to the classroom on Jan. 18. Masks are required for all staff, students and guests inside school facilities.

Families have been emailed further instructions about online learning for next week.

School meals will be available for curbside pickup on Tuesday and Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Details for the individual schools should have been provided by email.

This is the full message sent to families by phone Friday afternoon. it was tailored to each respective school:

“Good afternoon, this is PRINCIPAL NAME, principal of SCHOOL NAME, with an important announcement for the SCHOOL NAME community. “Unfortunately, the level of impact COVID-19 has had on our school has worsened. As a result, our school status has shifted to RED, or high, and our operating schedule will change. Beginning Tuesday, January 18th, SCHOOL NAME will shift to online learning for the week of January 18-21. Please check your email for additional important details. “We will continue to assess our ability to resume in-person instruction based on case data and staff capacity next week. On Thursday, January 20th, we will provide an update to families regarding our mode of instruction beyond the dates outlined above. “To repeat, our school status has moved to RED, and SCHOOL will begin temporary online learning on Tuesday, January 18th. “Please know that health and safety remains our top priority. After reviewing your email, if you have any additional questions, please contact the main office at SCHOOL PHONE. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”