3 adults, 8 children displaced after fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department said the American Red Cross is assisting three adults and eight children after a residential fire Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded around 5:08 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 1200 block of Old Atlantic Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene to find a working fire in the kitchen area of the home.
The 11 residents had evacuated safely before the fire department arrived.
The fire was marked under control at 5:20 p.m.
The children range in age from 7 to 17.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help with lodging arrangements after the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
