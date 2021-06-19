28-year-old man accused of involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in a crash that killed one person and seriously injured 2 others in Chesapeake.

Police say 28-year-old Tyler Grant has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash.

According to reports, officers were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. on June 15 to the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Campostella Road.

Officers learned on scene that a four door sedan was traveling on Campostella Road, when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard ran a red light, and struck the sedan at the intersection.

One person inside the sedan died on impact, and the two other occupants of the sedan were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

It is believed that alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.

