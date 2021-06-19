28-year-old man accused of involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in a crash that killed one person and seriously injured 2 others in Chesapeake.
Police say 28-year-old Tyler Grant has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash.
According to reports, officers were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. on June 15 to the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Campostella Road.
Officers learned on scene that a four door sedan was traveling on Campostella Road, when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard ran a red light, and struck the sedan at the intersection.
One person inside the sedan died on impact, and the two other occupants of the sedan were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
It is believed that alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.