CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Christmas is supposed to be a day filled with good tidings and cheer, but for some Chesapeake residents it stunk. They awoke to the smell of sewage in their neighborhood.

A blockage in a pipe that began Christmas Eve is what HRSD crews believe caused sewage to overflow near Great Bridge Boulevard and Neal Street in Chesapeake.

Crews responded and worked to contain and remove the spilled sewage as quickly as possible. They also installed a bypass to prevent any more spillage.

Approximately 2,500 gallons spilled before it was contained in the early hours of December 25, according to HRSD.

Some of the overflow ended up in drainage structures that lead to Newton Creek, a tributary of the Elizabeth River.

Water quality testing was conducted on Tuesday. 10 On Your Side reached out to HRSD to find out if the results of water sampling data is available yet. We’ll update this article as soon as we receive that information.

HRSD confirmed there was no interruption to services and no traffic impacts from this incident.

A news release from HRSD reminded residents to avoid contact with raw sewage, but to wash their hands well if they do.