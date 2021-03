CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake health officials, they administered 800 second doses and 1,700 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

Residents eager to get the vaccine lined up during the mass vaccination clinic in partnership with The Hague Pharmacy.

