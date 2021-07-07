25-year-old man arrested after barricade situation on Perry St. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was arrested following a barricade situation in Chesapeake Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 10:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Perry Street regarding a call about an assault.

When they got to the scene, they made contact with the alleged suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth resident Zachary Tillett, however, police say he would not exit the home. The victim of the alleged assault was already outside.

The Chesapeake Police Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT team were later called to the incident.

Around 1:10 p.m., police Tillett exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

During the incident, authorities say a child was also inside the home. The child was not harmed and was taken into custody by a family member after Tillett’s arrest.

Tillett is currently in the custody of the Chesapeake City Jail. He is facing several charges including, strangulation, brandishing a firearm, and child endangerment

Another man at the home, identified as 23-year-old Glen Dunshee, was also arrested on the scene for obstruction of justice and child endangerment.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.