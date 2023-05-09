CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Chesapeake announced there will be a 24-hour full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

The closure is needed as part of the Centerville Turnpike Water Main Project.

Image courtesy: City of Chesapeake

There will be marked detours. Drivers traveling from the southside of the bridge will be advised to take Mt. Pleasant Rd. to Rt. 168 Chesapeake Expressway. The current detour from Elbow Rd. to Butts Station Rd. will remain in place during the 24-hour bridge closure.

The city says homes and businesses will have access during the closure.

This project involves installing a water main along Centerville Turnpike, completing a loop from Mount Pleasant Road to Elbow Road. When complete, it is expected to improve reliability and fire protection for nearby neighborhoods. Construction began in October 2022 and was estimated to take 16 months.

