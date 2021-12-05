2021 Christmas parade brings the holiday cheer in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The 2021 Chick-fil-A Christmas parade brought the fun and the cheer just in time for the holiday season in Chesapeake.

Residents in Chesapeake packed the streets 10 deep in some areas along the route. The parade invited several guests including Congressman Bobby Scott and Olympic Silver Medalist and Grassfield High School graduate Grant Holloway who was the Grand Marshall.

More than 100 units took to the parade route through the Great Bridge area of the city and ending at the City Courthouse.



The parade also hosted all of the Chesapeake HS bands, numerous dance teams and floats, police and fire vehicles, and the very popular tiny cars with the Khedive Shriners.

Great Bridge High School’s Marching Wildcats welcomed the middle school eighth-grade band students to March with them.



At the very end, Santa greeted residents welcoming the holiday season.