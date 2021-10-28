2021 Bra-Ha-Ha fundraiser’s message: Early detection saves lives

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic has “held up” a lot of events but the Bra-Ha-Ha will not fall flat.

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s annual fundraiser and breast cancer awareness event may be smaller in size this year, but there’s still big support for it.

“We didn’t call it quits, no, because you do need services even during COVID times,” Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Development Coordinator Erin Geary told WAVY.

From rockets to Rockettes, lights to lace, bra designs this year for the Bra-Ha-Ha are sending the message that mammograms matter and early detection saves lives.

This is the 14th year for the event, which has raised about $2 million. The money pays for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women right here in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

“It has caught cancers and saved lives,” Geary said.

Winners will be announced at an awards show Friday night.

Bras will then be on public display, first at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach from Nov. 1-7, then at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake from Nov. 8-15.