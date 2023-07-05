CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a crash in Chesapeake that injured several people, including a woman and an infant.

According to police, Jahmontae Marquise Smith was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, failure of a driver to report an accident involving an attended vehicle, disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop, and driving with a suspended license.

Jahmontae Marquise Smith (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake City Jail)

Police say officers tried to stop a vehicle around 2:34 p.m. in the area of Freeman Avenue when a police pursuit began. Smith then crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.

The woman in the uninvolved vehicle was seriously injured but is now in stable condition. An infant was also treated for minor injuries following the crash but has since been released.