20 acres of land in Chesapeake set aside for new school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-acre property in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake will now be set aside for a new school — and it comes at no cost to the city.

City council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the deal with Kotarides Development.

The deal offered the city the property off Portsmouth Boulevard at Jolliff Landing Road. Chesapeake Public Schools is interested in building a new school there to address overcrowding issues.

City planners wanted to put up office buildings and shops on the land.

If the city decides it wants to use the land for something else, it will have to get the school board’s permission.