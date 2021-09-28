2-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of South Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed a portion of South Military Highway Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet from Chesapeake Roads officials around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials confirmed that the eastbound lanes of South Military Highway were closed at Galberry Road due to a crash.
Traffic was temporarily diverted to Galberry Road.
Police told 10 On Your Side the two-vehicle crash caused one of the vehicles to leak fluids. One person was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The roadways have since reopened.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.