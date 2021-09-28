2-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of South Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed a portion of South Military Highway Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet from Chesapeake Roads officials around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials confirmed that the eastbound lanes of South Military Highway were closed at Galberry Road due to a crash.

Traffic was temporarily diverted to Galberry Road.

Police told 10 On Your Side the two-vehicle crash caused one of the vehicles to leak fluids. One person was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The roadways have since reopened.