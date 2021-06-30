2 teens injured in shooting on Sir Gawaine Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say two teenagers were injured — one seriously — in a shooting Wednesday night on Sir Gawaine Drive.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive at 7:12 p.m. for a report of a person who was injured.
Four minutes later at 7:16 p.m., officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male who was shot.
At 7:17 p.m., officers were flagged down in front of the 3rd precinct by a driver who had a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds who was in their vehicle.
The 18-year-old and 16-year-old were transported to the hospital. The older victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but the 16-year-old’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police said there’s no suspect description at this time.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
