2 ferrets found possibly abandoned, 1 with blanket, water bottle; Chesapeake Animal Control looking for leads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Animal Control is looking for help from the community after two stray ferrets were found and believed to be abandoned.

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a call for a stray ferret on Rystrom Run, off Green Tree Road, in the Greenbrier area of the city.

The ACO that responded picked up an “adorable and friendly” little ferret. Later that day, a second call came in for a stray ferret, also on Rystrom Run.

This time, Animal Control says a blanket and water bottle were left with the ferret. Officials say it now appears that they “were dumped at some point Wednesday evening.”

“With all the resources available to pet owners, this action is unacceptable and criminal. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, including possible home security footage, to contact us.”

Animal Control says the two ferrets are not available for adoption at this time. They have been reunited and are happy, safe, and warm.

Contact Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080, online or via email.