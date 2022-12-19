CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A crash in Chesapeake Monday sent two people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The City tweeted at 10:45 a.m. that Military Highway westbound was closed at George Washington Highway because of the crash. All lanes reopened less than an hour later.

The investigation revealed the crash involved four vehicles. It happened because one of the vehicles failed to yield at the intersection, police said.

There is no word on if anyone is facing charges.