CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two Powerball tickets that were bought in Chesapeake won during during the Oct. 31 drawing.

One ticket that won $150,000 on Monday was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway. The other winning ticket that won $50,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 1108 Volvo Parkway.

Since nobody in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers on Oct. 31, the Jackpot for Wednesday was raised to an historic $1.2 billion.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of the more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers or online at valottery.com.