2 people shot, injured on Joyce Court Thursday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say two people were shot and injured on Joyce Court Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of an injured person around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Joyce Court.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Medics were on scene as of 11:30 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation.

