2 people shot, injured on Joyce Court Thursday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say two people were shot and injured on Joyce Court Thursday night.
Police responded to a report of an injured person around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Joyce Court.
Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Medics were on scene as of 11:30 p.m.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
