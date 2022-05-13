CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Wintercress Way around 5:10 p.m. for a report of bullet holes in the side of an apartment building. That’s near off of River Birch Road, near Greenbrier Parkway.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people dead inside an apartment.

The identity of the victims or how they died was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.