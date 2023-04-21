CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were transported to a local hospital Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chesapeake deputy.

According to Chesapeake police, the call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m. Police say a vehicle was traveling north on George Washington Highway when it turned in front of a second vehicle.

Both vehicles collided and caused the second vehicle to be pushed into a third vehicle. Police say two people from the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 10 On Your Side that a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy was involved in the crash and was treated for minor injuries. CSO did not say in what way the deputy was involved in the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.