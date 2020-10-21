2 found shot, injured on Gum Tree Court in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police said two people were shot and injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a report of an injured person in the 2500 block of Gum Tree Court in Chesapeake around 4:40 p.m. A witness told police that a male had been shot.

Detective David Weir with Chesapeake Police said officers arrived to find two males with injuries. The second males’ injury is also believed to be a gunshot wound.

One male was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the two males’ injuries is unclear.

Police did not release information on the males’ ages or identities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

