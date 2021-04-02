2 found dead in residence on Laurel Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say two people were found dead in a residence on Laurel Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Laurel Avenue after a family member asked authorities to check on a person who “had obvious signs of injury.”

Police arrived at the location, made entry, and found two people dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said is appears the incident was isolated to the residence. They do not believe there’s any threat to public safety.

Police did not release any additional details about the people’s injuries or identities.

