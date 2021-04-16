2 families displaced after fire on Sail Court in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials said two families have been displaced after a kitchen fire in an apartment.
Fire crews were dispatched to a fire on Sail Court around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.
They arrived and found a kitchen fire on the second floor.
The fire was put out quickly and called under control at 11:24 p.m.
One adult and 3 children were displaced from the second floor apartment, as well as a family with one adult and two children from the apartment below.
