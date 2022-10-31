CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Acorn Street near Parrish Street. That’s when police say a gold SUV drove by and fired several shots. Two teenage boys were hurt, but are expected to be OK.

10 On Your Side spoke with a neighbor who said her family was home during the shooting and they heard a lot of gunshots — but that sadly, her young kids are “getting used to the sound of it.”

Then on Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m., a shooting at the Forest Cove apartments left a 3-year-old hurt with a bullet graze wound. The child is expected to be OK, but police are still searching for a suspect, who they say was driving a black sedan.

Calling the shootings “unfortunate,” a representative for the police department tells 10 On Your Side they will release more information about the shootings when available.