2 dogs rescued from Chesapeake marsh Tuesday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two runaway dogs are safe and back with their owner after they got stuck in a marsh in Chesapeake early Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake dispatchers received a call early Tuesday morning reporting two dogs were stuck in a marsh near Bells Mill Park.

Chesapeake Animal Services animal control officers, the Chesapeake Fire Department and Chesapeake Police Department’s Marine Patrol worked together to remove the dogs from the water and bring them to shore.

Once on dry land, the dogs were reunited with their owner, who had been searching for them since the night before.

“Other than a bit wet and stinky, the dogs are no worse the wear for their adventures,” Chesapeake Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post.

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Animal Services)

Latest Posts: