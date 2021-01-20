2 dogs rescued and 4 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say that two dogs were rescued and four adults and one child were displaced after a house fire Wednesday morning.

Crews responded just after 10:30 a.m. to the incident in the 1600 block of Cullen Avenue in Chesapeake.

Officials say that one adult and one child escaped safely after a passerby alerted them of a fire in their South Norfolk home.

When crews arrived, they found the two-story home with a fire in the attached garage. The home was quickly searched to make sure everyone was out.

The two dogs were rescued in the process and remain uninjured.

The fire was extinguished with the assistance of Norfolk Fire & Rescue and marked under-control just before 11 a.m.

The owners of the home were away at the time of the fire and officials say the cause was determined to be accidental.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross will be assisting residents with lodging arrangements.