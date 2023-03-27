CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a fire that left two people displaced.

On March 27, around 1:40 p.m. fire crews received a call that house was on fire in the 600 block of Mooney Road.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. The fire was marked out at 2:20 p.m.

House fire on Mooney Road in Chesapeake on March 27. (Credit: CFD) House fire on Mooney Road in Chesapeake on March 27. (Credit: CFD)

Two people have been displaced and were able to find lodging arrangements.

One person was evaluated by medics for a minor injury that did not need hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue assisted in this fire.