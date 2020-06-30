2 displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say two adults are displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries.

Dispatchers say the call reporting the incident came in at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Mapleshore Drive.

The fire was under control by 4:15 p.m. and crews were working to extinguish hot spots.

The fire started in the back of the home. A resident reported they heard a boom and went to check it out, then discovered the house was on fire.

Fire marshals responded to the scene. The cause is under investigation.

