2 displaced after kitchen grease fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults were displaced after a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of their Chesapeake home Thursday.

Chesapeake firefighters responded to a home in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find smoke showing from the inside of the house.

Norfolk firefighters also responded and were first on the scene. They went in the house to find a grease fire in the kitchen.

The fire was marked under control at 7:48 p.m. and was completely out by 8 p.m.

The two adults who are displaced have made their own lodging arrangements.

There were no injuries reported.

