2 displaced after fire at townhouse on King George Quay in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and child are displaced after a fire at a townhouse in Chesapeake on Thursday.

It broke out around 10:50 a.m. in the 10 block of King George Quay and left the adult with minor burn injuries, firefighters say.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the two-story townhouse and got the fire under control minutes after arriving. The two occupants got out before firefighters arrived.

The fire was ruled accidental and the occupants are making lodging arrangements with family.