CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say two people were displaced following an apartment fire in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call for the fire came in around 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Fireside Road in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing fire on the outside of the two-story apartment building. The fire was extinguished before it made its way inside.

Two residents have been displaced until repairs can be made on the damaged parts of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fireside Road Fire, July 25, 2022 (Courtesy – Fireside Road Fire)

