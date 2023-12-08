CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead after a fire at a residence on Supplejack Court in Chesapeake Thursday night, a fire department spokesperson has confirmed.

Two people are dead after a fire Thursday night at a home in the 400 block of Supplejack Court (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

The call came in at 10:49 p.m. as multiple neighbors reported a fire in the 400 block of Supplejack Court and the first units arrived eight minutes later.

While on the way to the fire, firefighters learned that two people were possibly still inside,” according to Capt. Steven Bradley, assistant fire marshal and public information officer. When they arrived, they found a two-story house with heavy fire showing on the first floor.

Multiple crews went into the home with hoselines to find victims and perform a fire attack.

The two victims were found on the first floor of the home, both dead, Bradley said.

The fire was declared under control at 11:18 p.m., and investigators remain at the scene as they work to determine the cause of the fire, Bradley said. The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping in the investigation.

No other residences were affected, and there were no additional victims, Bradley said.

Names of the victims will not be released pending notification of next-of-kin.

