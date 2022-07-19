NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Chesapeake have pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as convicted felons.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Brian Ellis and 30-year-old Raymond Wyche bought and sold firearms as convicted felons between October 2021 and January 2022.

Wyche was serving a federal term of supervised release from a previous federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

A search of Wyche’s phone revealed numerous text messages between Wyche, Ellis, and others about buying and selling various firearms. The messages included pictures and even videos of the firearms.



In one of the messages Wyche was attempting to sell a Glock pistol to another individual, the text message included a picture of the gun. Norfolk Police later recovered the same gun after a high-speed chase involving several juveniles. The gun was found inside the vehicle.

Wyche is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2 where he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16. He also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.