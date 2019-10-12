2 cats rescued, 4 displaced after fire damages home in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four and their two cats are displaced from their Great Bridge home after it caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 400 block of Slate Street just before 3:30 p.m. for the house fire after neighbors spotted smoke and flames coming from the roof, officials say.

The fire was brought under control by 4:12 p.m.

Credit: Chesapeake Fire Dept.

There weren’t any injuries reported, but officials say firefighters had to rescue two cats from the burning structure.

No one was inside of the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are still operating on the scene.

Chesapeake officials say School House Road, Blackboard Drive and Slate Street are all closed due to the fire.

