1 dead, 3 others injured — including 2 boys — in shooting on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two boys and two men were shot on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots heard in the area.

Officers arrived to find two men and two boys who had been shot. One of the men was dead at the scene.

The other three were taken to local hospitals with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the ages of the juveniles who were shot.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.