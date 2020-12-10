2 arrested after stolen firearm discovered during reckless driving stop, State Police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say two people were arrested Wednesday night after a vehicle was stopped for going 91 mph in a 60 mph zone in Chesapeake.

The stop happened in the area of the Bowers Hill interchange around 9 a.m., and multiple troopers responded.

A state police spokesperson hasn’t released information about the suspects or their charges, but said they were arrested and a stolen firearm was recovered.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

