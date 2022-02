CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake that affected eight different apartments.

It broke out before 2 p.m. at 965 Lake Village Drive and Chesapeake firefighters said it was about to be called under control around 2:05 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely, firefighters say.

Photos from the scene from the Chesapeake Fire Department show some significant damage, especially to apartments on the second floor.