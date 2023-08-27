CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake house fire has left two people without a home and a dog dead.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Chesapeake firefighters received a call for a fire alarm on the 3000 block of Knight Road in the Camelot section of the city.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters entered the home and beat back the flames that engulfed the attached garage and much of the first floor.

Both people were able to safely get out of the home before crews arrived, thanks in part to working smoke detectors.

Crews had the fire under control around 7 a.m. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with lodging.

Fire Marshals are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.