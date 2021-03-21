18-year-old dies after early morning crash in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an 18-year-old died in an early morning crash Sunday.

At 1:23 a.m. Chesapeake Police responded to the 700 block of Shell Road for a report of a serious crash.

Once on the scene, a department spokesperson said that preliminary investigation revealed a white sedan drove off the side of the road and came to rest against a telephone pole.

The driver of the sedan had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver, 18-year-old Trinity Reynolds from Chesapeake, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.