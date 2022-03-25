CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is behind bars facing felony and murder charges in connection to a recent homicide in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake police, 18-year-old Nahjah Kymonie Cuffee has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Julian Peterson.

Peterson was shot around 2:50 p.m. on March 19 in the 200 block of Providence Road, near the Pizza Hut in the Holly Point Shopping Center. He was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say there was an altercation before the shooting.

Cuffee, from Virginia Beach, is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.