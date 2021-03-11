16-year-old shot during fight between two groups in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police responded to the 1800 block of Hearthside Ct. Thursday morning to investigate a fight that led to a shooting.

According to police, two groups were fighting and callers reported hearing a shot fired.

Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police said his injury is not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old at the scene had minor injuries from a physical assault.

Before police arrived, the suspect in this case fled in a vehicle, in the direction of Allison Drive.

Police do not have a suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can leave a tip online at P3TIPS.com.