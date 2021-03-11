16-year-old shot during fight between two groups in Chesapeake, police say

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police responded to the 1800 block of Hearthside Ct. Thursday morning to investigate a fight that led to a shooting.

According to police, two groups were fighting and callers reported hearing a shot fired.

Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police said his injury is not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old at the scene had minor injuries from a physical assault.

Before police arrived, the suspect in this case fled in a vehicle, in the direction of Allison Drive.

Police do not have a suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can leave a tip online at P3TIPS.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10