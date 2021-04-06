16-year-old boy shot, injured in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a 16-year-old was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Trapper’s Run for a report of an injured person.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police were still on scene investigating as of 4:15 p.m. At that time, there were no suspect details or other information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

