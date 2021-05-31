16-year-old, 23-year-old shot and injured Monday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a 16-year-old and 23-year-old were injured in a shooting on Sir Kay Court Monday evening.
Police responded around 5:12 p.m. to the 3100 block of Sir Kay Court in Chesapeake for reports of gunshots heard in the area.
Police arrived to find two males, a 16-year-old and 23-year-old, who had been shot.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
There is no suspect information available, police said.
