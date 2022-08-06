CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Linster Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. The shooting is under investigation.