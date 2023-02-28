CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with bomb threats that targeted Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake back in October.

According to police, the 15-year-old former student at Oscar Smith has been charged with two counts of threat to bomb and two counts of threat of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The student is currently enrolled at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs (SECEP) in Chesapeake.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late October after several schools in Hampton Roads, including Oscar Smith, received bomb threats forcing classes to be canceled two days in a row.

Police have not confirmed if the student is connected to threats sent to the other schools aside from Oscar Smith.

At the time, authorities investigating the threats stated that they were unfounded and appeared to have a familiar pattern. They came via an anonymous caller, but it’s unknown if it was different people or the same person/group behind the calls.