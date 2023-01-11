CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- The 15-year-old boy accused of killing his adoptive parents in a mobile home park in Chesapeake appeared before a judge in juvenile and domestic relations court today.

At this time, 10 On Your Side is withholding the suspect’s name due to his age.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his adoptive parents, 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty. He is represented by both a public defender and a guardian ad litem because he no longer has parents.

A judge will determine if he is charged as an adult or as a juvenile. The judge will also decide if the case will remain in the juvenile system or if it will go to Circuit Court.

If the 15-year-old is convicted of the aggravated murder charges, he could face two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Chesapeake police report that the victims died of wounds caused by either knife or a hammer.

The boy’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.